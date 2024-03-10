GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Divisional Dak Adalat to be held in Tambaram on March 28

March 10, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Posts, Tambaram Division, will conduct a divisional-level Dak Adalat on March 28 from 11 a.m. The Senior Superintendent of Post Offices and the chairperson of Divisional-Level Dak Adalat will hear public’s grievances relating to the Postal Department’s products and services. Only those cases which have already been taken up with post offices at the lower levels but are yet to be resolved to the satisfaction of the complainant would be taken up at the Adalat. No fresh complaint will be entertained, according to a press release. 

