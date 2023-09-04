Districts along western ghats to experience heavy rain till September 8

September 04, 2023 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

With the southwest monsoon beginning to revive after a hiatus, districts along the western ghats may experience heavy rainfall till September 8.

While the rest of the State may have isolated episodes of rainfall this week, districts like Coimbatore, Theni, Nilgiris, and Tenkasi are likely to see heavy rain in one or two places. The same weather trend may continue until Friday, after which there may be a dip in rainfall.

Overnight rain had brought down temperature level in many places across the State. The weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam were among the places that recorded low day temperatures of 30.8 degrees Celsius and 30.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, as skies remained overcast throughout the day.

On Monday, Valparai recorded 3 cm of rain, and some weather stations in and around Chennai like Madhavaram, Nandanam, and Kolapakkam registered light rain between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said a cyclonic circulation at the upper level of the atmosphere over the northwest Bay of Bengal would have an influence on rain in the State.

Moreover, a low pressure area brewing over the Bay of Bengal and wind flow towards it were other factors for rainfall covering particularly western ghats districts. The monsoon trough’s picking up pace and strengthening of winds also aided rainspell, he said.

The meteorological department is monitoring the low pressure area for its impact. The department has predicted normal monsoon rainfall over T.N. in September, and the monsoon would be active during the first two weeks of the month, particularly in ghats districts.

Chennai may have close to normal day temperatures and a partly cloudy sky until Wednesday. Some areas may have light or moderate rain with thunderstorms, the department said.