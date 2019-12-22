Chennai

Discharged prisoners given financial aid

For a new beginning: Additional District Judge S. Gunasekaran distributing financial aid to discharged prisoners in Vellore on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

They had sought help in buying milch animals and setting up petty shops

At a function organised by Discharged Prisoners Aid Society (DPAS), Vellore, on Saturday, Additional District Judge (Fast Track Court), Vellore, S. Gunasekar handed out financial aid of ₹25,000 to each of the four former prisoners.

For rehabilitation

This assistance is for their rehabilitation and betterment of living standards, officials said.

Two of the discharged prisoners had petitioned the society for assistance in buying milch animals, while the other two had sought help in setting up petty shops for their livelihood.

In his address, Mr. Gunasekar appreciated the efforts taken by the DPAS in lending a helping hand for the sustainability of the ex-prisoners and urged the recipients to utilise the funds judiciously.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Prisons) K. Jayabharathi, Vellore RDO S. Ganesh, Director of Academy of Prisons and Correctional Administration (APCA) M. Chandrasekar, DPAS State Treasurer S. Gnaneswaran, DPAS-Vellore secretary S. Janardhanan, vice-president T.M. Vijayaraghavalu and treasurer R. Srinivasan participated.

A DPAS volunteer conducted a training session for the ex-prisoners in providing first-aid.

