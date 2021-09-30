Director General of Police rewards personnel for saving man’s life

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday rewarded police personnel, who acted swiftly and saved the life of a man, who attempted to end his life outside Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence, in CIT Colony, Alwarpet, on Monday.

The man, identified as Vetrimaran, 27, tried to immolate himself outside the Chief Minister’s residence. The police personnel — inspector Lalitha, special sub-inspector Ramesh Babu, constables Gobinath, Rajasekar, Munusamy and Karthik — poured water on the man and rushed him in an ambulance to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for injuries.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said their timely action and alertness saved the life of a person. He also distributed cash rewards to the personnel.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)