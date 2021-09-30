Chennai

Director General of Police rewards personnel for saving man’s life

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu on Wednesday rewarded police personnel, who acted swiftly and saved the life of a man, who attempted to end his life outside Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s residence, in CIT Colony, Alwarpet, on Monday.

The man, identified as Vetrimaran, 27, tried to immolate himself outside the Chief Minister’s residence. The police personnel — inspector Lalitha, special sub-inspector Ramesh Babu, constables Gobinath, Rajasekar, Munusamy and Karthik — poured water on the man and rushed him in an ambulance to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment for injuries.

Mr. Sylendra Babu said their timely action and alertness saved the life of a person. He also distributed cash rewards to the personnel.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available at the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 1:49:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/director-general-of-police-rewards-personnel-for-saving-mans-life/article36745695.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY