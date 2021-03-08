Road safety Chennai

Digital signal sought at Moulivakkam junction

Given the profile and location of the Moulivakkam junction — motorists heading to Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Hosur and Benguluru use it; and it provides access to a mall and an IT park, both located nearby — it urgently needs a modern digital traffic signal.

Just a stone’s throw from the junction, a bus-stop also adds to bustle.

“During weekends and holidays, the intersection witnesses heavy traffic movement due to the mall. A lone traffic police personnel cannot regulate the traffic, which is often continuous and unrelenting. A traffic signal is much required,” says K. Arul, a resident of Porur.

Road widening

The solution to this problem lies in widening the road around the intersection, especially where traffic movement is towards Ramapuram.

A traffic police personnel says, “Steps will be taken soon to install acmodern digital traffic signal at the intersection.”

