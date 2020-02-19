Digital banners may be allowed for family, social gatherings

City residents and local bodies in the State may soon be permitted to erect digital banners for family celebrations, social gatherings and religious festivals.

But the ban on them remains for political parties in Chennai and other parts of the State.

Following a meeting of representatives from digital banners’ association with Chennai Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Tuesday, the civic body has decided to forward the representation to the State government for issuance of a new government order on digital banners, which will be applicable for the entire State.

High Court ban

Currently, the Corporation and other local bodies in the State do not give permission for digital banners, following a ban on political banners by the High Court.

The meeting was organised at the Chennai Corporation Amma Maaligai, following a High Court direction.

“Political banners will not be allowed. Other banners for residents and the community may be allowed. For example, residents will be permitted to erect digital banners for marriages, birthdays and other celebrations. A decision will be made after February 27,” said an official.

The Corporation has already formed a committee to study issues relating to digital banners on roads, particularly road accidents caused by them.

Tamil Nadu Digital Printing Association founder-president M. Suresh said the ban on digital banners had affected the livelihood of hundreds of people.

“Over 400 digital printing units have shut down. There are more than 5,000 such units in the State, offering livelihood for five lakh people,” he said.

“We have requested the government to issue an order banning digital banners on road medians to prevent accidents,” he said.

“We also want the size of the banners to be reduced to 10 ft by 15 ft on the 100 feet roads, the largest permissible dimension. According to the old G.O., 12 ft by 24 ft banners were permitted on the 100 feet roads. These may cause accidents,” Mr. Suresh added.

New demand

Currently, many protesters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act are printing digital banners and carrying them during protests, without erecting them along the road.

“We are receiving a lot of orders for digital printing for CAA protests. But it was not discussed at the meeting on Tuesday,” according to a printer.