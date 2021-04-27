Differently abled 12-year-old regains vision after complex surgery

The surgical procedure lasted 3 hours

Doctors at Rajan Eye Care Hospital (RECH) performed a complex surgery and restored eyesight to a 12-year-old differently-abled boy, who had lost vision in both eyes.

A release from the hospital said the boy, who had Down’s Syndrome, was earlier treated at a private hospital for epilepsy with intravenous drugs.

The boy subsequently lost sight in both eyes, possibly because of the drugs, the release added.

Mohan Rajan, chairman and managing director of RECH, said the boy was diagnosed with three complications — hypermature cataract, secondary glaucoma and retinal detachment.

He said the loss of vision resulted in behavioural changes, with the child becoming more aggressive.

The doctor said overcoming the complications involved a three-hour-long surgery after the administration of general anaesthesia. He said the boy regained vision after the surgery.

From being aggressive, the boy became more cheerful, he added.