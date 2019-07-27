‘Dial for water 2.0’ comes to Chennai’s rescue

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has introduced the ‘DIAL FOR WATER 2.0’ scheme under which consumers will get water supply within two days from booking. This will be introduced from July 29. Metrowater tweeted out the changes late on Friday.

Under the new scheme, the date of water supply is assured. For instance, if the booking is made on July 29, the consumer can choose the date of supply — either July 30 or 31.

The number of trips that could be made in each area has been ascertained and booking is restricted accordingly. Upon receiving the supply, the consumer can book for the lorry only after seven to 10 days.

Speedy delivery

Under the new scheme, 9 Kilo Litres (KL), 12 KL and 16-KL capacity water tankers are made available for multi-storeyed buildings (MSB) and 3KL, 6KL and 9-KL capacity tankers are made available for non-MSBs.

Consumers can either book online or over the phone by calling 044-4567 4567.

However, they can opt only for the 3-KL water tankers over the phone, and the mode of payment will be cash on delivery. Those who book online can pay through net banking/ debit/ credit cards.

Chennai Metrowater lorries are making 12,000 trips a day to supply water across the city, and of this, 2,500 trips are made on “Dial for Water” basis. However, pendency arose due to increase in demand and number of bookings.

CMWSS Board increased the number of lorries from 850 to 1,150. Despite this, the waiting period for getting supply did not decrease.

Under the new scheme, there is no provision for cancellation and therefore, consumers are requested to book according to their needs. For further information in, log on to www.chennaimetrowater.tn. gov.in.