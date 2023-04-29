Dettol Banega Swasth India launches music album to promote hygiene

April 29, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) along with Hindu Tamil Thisai and the Gramalaya launched “Folk Music for a Swasth India” in a bid to promote health and hygiene in the city on Friday.

The album, which has been composed by musician James Vasanthan, has five songs and will be available to Spotify users, according to a press release.

Ma. Subramanian, Minister for Health and Family Welfare, who launched the album, said: “Hindu Tamil Thisai and Dettol Banega Swasth India joined hands and produced an online series — Sutham Sugatharam — last year. The programme sensitised thousands of students, teachers and parents across Tamil Nadu on the importance of sustained hygiene behaviour for healthy living. In the prevailing situation, there is a need to stress the importance of hygiene behaviour to the people of Tamil Nadu.”

Gaurav Jain, Senior Vice-President, Reckitt South Asia, said since art and music were powerful tools, they could aid in bringing about massive societal change and urge people to take up good practices. “We are looking at music as a medium to connect with audiences and effectively deliver social messages on health and hygiene,” he added.

Ravi Bhatnagar, director, external affairs and partnerships, Reckitt-South Asia, Shankar V. Subramaniam, chief operating officer, Hindu Tamil Thisai, Mr. Vasanthan, Sai Damodaran, founder and CEO, Gramalaya, were present.