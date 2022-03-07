Dept. of Posts to hold grievance meet at Vriddhachalam
The Department of Posts will organise ‘Dak Adalat’ at the office of the superintendent of post offices, Vriddhachalam division, Cuddalore Main Road, Vriddhachalam on March 9 at 11 a.m.
Postal customers may send their grievances related to mails, counter services, savings bank and money orders or email to dovriddhachalam.tn@indiapost.gov.in, said a press release.
