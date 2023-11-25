HamberMenu
Dept. of Posts signs MoU with INTACH to restore iconic Chennai GPO

The Department collaborated with INTACH as the latter had professional expertise in renovating heritage buildings

November 25, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The GPO building, designed by British architect Robert Chisholm, was classified as a Grade-I heritage structure by the Justice E. Padmanabhan Committee. | Photo Credit: File photo

The iconic Chennai General Post Office (GPO) on Rajaji Salai will soon get a facelift.

The Department of Posts, Chennai City Region, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) here on Saturday in a bid to restore the heritage structure.

The three-storeyed building, designed by British architect Robert Chisholm, was classified as Grade-I heritage structure by the Justice E. Padmanabhan Committee. The Chennai GPO started its operation on April 26, 1884, according to officials.

Spread over nearly 6,085.30 square metres, the building witnessed a fire and roof collapse in 2000 and another roof collapse in 2011. It may be recalled that a portion of the structure underwent restoration in the early 2000s.

The MoU was signed by R. Amudha, chief postmaster, Chennai GPO, and Sujatha Shankar, convenor, INTACH, Chennai chapter. Officials said that INTACH was already carrying out restoration of various other heritage structures, including the Delhi GPO, the Mumbai GPO and the Nagpur GPO.

The Department collaborated with INTACH as it had professional expertise in renovating heritage buildings.

The post office is now functioning from the first and ground floors of the GPO building. Decision on funds, techniques to be used and the project period would be taken once INTACH provides a project proposal to the department.

Since restoration works would carried out in portions to facilitate seamless service, the GPO will continue to function from the same premises. The Department had earlier sought the guidance of the Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai Circle, to renovate the GPO.

