Dentist arrested for forging daughter’s NEET score card

Periyamedu Police has arrested the father of a girl who submitted forged certificates at medical counselling.
Police said Balachandran, a dentist, was arrested in Bengaluru and brought to the city.
He was produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.
Balachandran and daughter N.B. Deeksha from Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district, were found to have produced a fake NEET score card for securing MBBS admission during the medical counselling session at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periyamedu.
On verification of the certificates produced by her, the staff at the counselling hall found that the call letter and mark sheet with NEET score were fake.
The candidate had scored only 27 marks in NEET but she produced a forged mark sheet with score of 610.
The girl’s name was not on the MBBS rank list and she was not called for counselling. She claimed that she was eligible by producing the documents. They were let off by officials with a warning. However, based on a complaint on Saturday, Periyamedu police booked a case against her and her father for submitting forged certificates and mis-representation.
Police had served summons thrice and launched a manhunt. After searching for them, police arrested Balachandran.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath