Delhi HC quashes two cross FIRs in former MP’s matrimonial dispute

The Delhi High Court on Monday quashed two cross FIRs registered by former Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa Ramaswamy and her husband Dr. B. Ramaswamy against each other following a matrimonial dispute, noting that they have amicably settled the issue.

Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the direction after both Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Ramaswamy moved their respective applications seeking to close the FIRs as the dispute between them was settled.

The couple told the High Court that they are now residing together after having undergone counselling and mediation.

“In view of the above, no purpose would be served in continuing with these petitions. The petitions are disposed of in terms of the settlement arrived at between the parties. Needless to say, all parties shall be bound by the conditions of the settlement. As the dispute stands resolved, the FIRs are quashed,” Justice Shankar said.

“The filing of these FIRs resulted in the premises of the persons being visited by the police. However, thereafter the disputes seem to have been satisfactorily resolved with the intervention of the Delhi government mediation and conciliation centre,” the High Court added.

Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Ramaswamy had married in 2018. After she was expelled from the AIADMK in 2016, Ms. Sasikala joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The cross FIR was lodged by Ms. Sasikala and Mr. Ramaswamy at North Avenue Police Station in the capital.