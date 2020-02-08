Chennai

Delay in relaying road in Saligramam irks residents

Motorists have to watch out for protruding manholes

Delay in relaying the Devaraj Nagar Main Road at Dasarathapuram in Saligramam (Zone 10 - Kodambakkam) is giving a tough ride for motorists. According to residents, it is weeks since the road was milled but the Greater Chennai Corporation has not yet started the road-relaying work. After the milling, foot-high manholes of water pipes of CMWSSB (Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board) could be found protruding on the road. Six months ago, the storm-water drain on the road was widened. Since then road is in a bad shape, say residents. The footpath is also usurped by dumping the milled bitumen.

The Devaraj Nagar Main Road connects the lanes in Chinmaya Nagar with Arcot Road at Vadapalani via Dasarathapuram. Therefore, many residents take this road. Residents also complain of dust due to continuous flow of vehicles.

In this regard, Corporation officials say that the needful will be done to relay the road at the earliest.

