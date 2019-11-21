Deer killed by train near Guindy railway station in Chennai

A spotted deer was killed after it was hit by a suburban train near Guindy railway station on Thursday morning.

A senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said the accident took place around 9.10 a.m., when an electrical multiple unit train, proceeding towards Chennai Beach railway station, hit the spotted deer that was grazing on the tracks near Guindy station.

Immediately, the GRP control room was alerted and the dead deer was removed by Forest personnel, he said. Railway officials said train services were not affected by the accident.

Railway officials said the deer could have come in from the Guindy Industrial Estate as the tracks near Guindy station have thick vegetation, attracting spotted deer.