Deer killed by train near Guindy railway station in Chennai

A spotted deer was killed after it was hit by a suburban train near Guindy railway station on Thursday morning.
A senior official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said the accident took place around 9.10 a.m., when an electrical multiple unit train, proceeding towards Chennai Beach railway station, hit the spotted deer that was grazing on the tracks near Guindy station.
Immediately, the GRP control room was alerted and the dead deer was removed by Forest personnel, he said. Railway officials said train services were not affected by the accident.
Railway officials said the deer could have come in from the Guindy Industrial Estate as the tracks near Guindy station have thick vegetation, attracting spotted deer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.