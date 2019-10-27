Deepavali dampener? It could be a wet day today: Met office

There may be light to moderate rainfall in many places over south and coastal parts of the State till Tuesday. Chennai may get light showers on Deepavali, according to Meteorological Department officials.

S. Balachandran, deputy director general, Meteorology, Chennai, said a trough over southwest Bay of Bengal, off Sri Lanka, may influence a gradual increase in rainfall from Monday across the State.

To cover interiors

It is expected to move towards the Arabian Sea from Sri Lanka, covering the Comorin area and Lakshadweep, over the next four days. Rainfall will begin in south Tamil Nadu and gradually cover interior areas.

“It will remain a trough till Monday. We are monitoring prospects of the intensification of the system to bring in more rainfall. It depends on the movement of cyclonic storm Kyarr in the Arabian Sea,” he said.

Light to moderate rain will mean up to 4 cm and those with chances of heavy rain may get up to 12 cm. There are chances of heavy rainfall in one or two places in south and coastal places till Monday.

Officials said the present system would have more impact on the southern and coastal parts from Cuddalore to Kanniyakumari district.

Fishermen warned

Chennai has a chance of light to moderate rainfall till Tuesday.

The Department has warned fishermen not to venture into sea, as squally weather may prevail over Comorin area, the Gulf of Mannar and south Tamil Nadu coast.