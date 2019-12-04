December Art Festival inaugurated

Music and arts festivals help youngsters experience and understand the cultural treasures of the country, Governor Banwarilal Purohit said on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the two-month-long December Art Festival at the Brahma Gana Sabha, he said such festivals would rekindle interest about rich art forms among youngsters and also bring classical artistes closer to the people. He appreciated the significant contributions of artistes who were conferred with titles for propagating different art forms. The Governor also lauded the Sabha, in its 51st year now, for promoting culture and arts.

Mr. Purohit earlier conferred the title ‘Gaana Padhmam’ on Hyderabad Brothers and Carnatic music duo D. Raghavachary and D. Seshachary; ‘Naatya Padhmam’ on danseuse Urmila Sathyanarayanan; ‘Naataka Padhmam’ on actor and writer Visu and ‘Vaadya Padhmam’ on Tavil vidwan T.R. Subramanian.

The Governor also released the annual handbook for the December music season. Earlier, V. Narasimhan, secretary, Aasthika Samaajam, Thiruvanmiyur, and industrialist and president of Brahma Gana Sabha Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti spoke.