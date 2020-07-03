Death registration delayed as more frontline workers test positive

With a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive frontline workers, including sanitary inspectors, Greater Chennai Corporation has been unable to carry out death registration on time.

According to Corporation officials, at least five workers in each of the 15 zones have started testing positive for COVID-19 every day.

Many of the positive civic workers are sanitary inspectors who have the statutory authority for death registration after accepting the mortal remains from hospital authorities in the presence of relatives, officials said and added that work has been disrupted in the past few days owing to a rise in the number of COVID-19 positive employees.

Residents, whose family members have died of COVID-19, said the civic body was delaying the process of death registration, claiming that there was inadequate manpower.

The mortal remains of the those who passed away in hospitals have been handed over to the families after a delay in many areas, sources said.

Meanwhile, civic workers have requested the Corporation to provide PPE kits.

Counselling

Also, a few civic workers who have been in COVID-19 squads have required counselling. For instance, an employee posted in a COVID-19 squad had experienced sleep deprivation for seven days. He started to show unusual behaviour at work, persistently shouting at residents to wear masks and maintain physical distancing, displaying aggression. His condition improved only after he was given rest, counselled and provided medication, sources said.

On Thursday, the Corporation reported an increase in COVID-19 positive cases with a case fatality rate of 1.53%. The case fatality rate in zones such as Tiruvottiyur and Teynampet has crossed 2%.

Senior officials said alternative arrangements to post civic workers and volunteers have been made. “Many sanitary inspectors are recovering. They will join duty shortly,” said an official.