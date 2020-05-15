Chennai

Dayanidhi Maran under fire for his remarks

VCK expresses shock, BJP seeks registration of FIR

DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has come under attack for his remarks, which are deemed inappropriate in the societal context.

On Wednesday, Mr. Maran, addressing journalists after DMK MPs met Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, alleged that the latter had humiliated the members of the delegation. “Are we third rate citizens? Oppressed,” he asked using the Tamil term thazthapatavaragala to denote the “oppressed.”

In the political context, the term is widely used to refer to the Scheduled Castes in Tamil Nadu, triggering disapproval from allies and other parties alike.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan expressed “shock” over the remarks saying “though it is not motivated, it hurts the sentiments of the sons of the soil.” Mr. Maran expressed regret for his remarks if they had hurt anyone.

On Friday, State BJP president L. Murugan demanded that the police file a case against Mr. Maran and ensure that he is punished through the judicial process.

“His speech not only insulted the SC/ST community, but also the citizens. This is a crime under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” he said.

MNM condemns remarks

The Makkal Needhi Maiam’s Adi Dravidar Welfare wing secretary Poovai Jagadish Kumar too condemned Mr. Maran’s remarks.

Pointing out that earlier senior DMK leader R S Bharathi had made distasteful remarks against SCs, he said, “It is condemnable that a leader belonging to a party, which claims the legacy of social justice that Periyar stood for, has made such comments.”

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 16, 2020 12:40:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/dayanidhi-maran-under-fire-for-his-remarks/article31596726.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY