Day temperature in coastal areas may increase from May 17

The day temperature may spike in coastal areas from May 17, under the influence of the weather system brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

The maximum temperature in coastal areas, including Chennai, has been close to normal this summer. However, the low pressure over southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea, which was expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 16, may trigger hot weather conditions over the coastal region, according to the Meteorological Department.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 degree Celsius, which was close to normal for the period. N. Puviarasan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the weather system was expected to recurve to the north-northeast wards. This may trigger a change in wind direction to northwesterly winds and bring in hot air to the coastal areas, including Chennai.

“There may be an increase in maximum temperature by one or two degree Celsius in the State from May 17. We are not expecting a heatwave condition in the coastal region for the next few days. Interior areas may see a spike in mercury level above 40 degree Celsius,” he said.

Districts along Western ghats may experience rains around May 16 and 17. While Southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Andaman and Nicobar Islands around May 16. It may take some more days for the monsoon to hit Kerala, after which it would move into the rest of the country.

This year, Chennai had a respite from scorching heat as the day temperature stayed close to normal of 36-37 degree Celsius till mid-May. Weather expert Y.E.A. Raj said the prevailing cool easterly winds helped in controlling the mercury level in the city. Chennai was spared of the reversal of wind pattern from easterly to westerly winds this summer. The weather stations close to the coast, including Ennore, recorded low day temperatures around 34 degree Celsius due to the cool sea breeze.

The heat low, which occurs during intense daytime heating, did not establish over the central Indian region. This has also delayed the entry of dry, hot westerly winds into the coastal areas this month.