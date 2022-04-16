Dangerously leaning tree in Mandaveli axed

There was a huge sigh of relief recently when some workers descended near an apartment complex on 6th Trust Cross Street in Mandaveli with huge paraphernalia. Anybody who had taken this stretch of the road knew why this operation was important.

After more than three months, a team of workers were deployed to cut the huge branches of a tree leaning precariously on to an apartment complex.

The problem started during the heavy rains that lashed the city during the fag end of last year. Some of the branches of the tree were dangerously leaning to the entrance of the apartment, raising the anxiety of residents.

A couple of branches that were directly above the laundry cart did fall, luckily it happened during the night.

“A branch broke halfway was hanging precariously over the apartment entrance for several months. And in spite of several reminders nothing worked again,” says Saroj Satyanarayan, a resident of second and sixth Trust Cross Street, who made the first complaint to the Greater Chennai Corporation and then to the Mylapore MLA. “I was following it up regularly but there was no response from the authorities,” says Saroj.

Finally, the Eco Group of Mylapore Residents Welfare Association lead by K. Vishwanathan swung into action to push the authorities. The new Councillor of ward 126 and the park supervisor sent workers to axe the hanging branches.