Dangerous short-cuts

Chennai

Motorcyclists take an ill-advised path to reach Samayapuram Main Road

Motorcylcists pass through open plots near the Porur toll-plaza on Chennai Bypass Road, to beat the traffic and head to Samayapuram Main Road. By taking this short-cut, they skipping a congested right-turn on the Chennai Bypass Road. When motorists speed through these vacant plots, they often take motorists already driving down Samayapuram Main Road by surprise.

Residents say this violation is rampant during the evening rush-hour and it has been causing a lot of traffic chaos. They say there has been a spike in accidents in recent times. Samayapuram Main Road connects Chennai Bypass Road and Mount - Poonamallee Main Road, and therefore witnesses heavy traffic. “Samayapuram Main Road is not well-lit. Hence, we hardly notice these motorcyclists coming through the vacant plots,” says S. Vishnu, a resident of Porur. “Steps will be taken to fence these plots to prevent such trespassing,” says a State Highways official.

