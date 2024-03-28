Daily water supply in Chennai touches nearly 1,071 mld

March 28, 2024 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The daily water supply in Chennai touched nearly 1,071.4 million litres a day (mld) on Thursday, which is the highest amount of drinking water distributed so far to the city, according to Chennai Metrowater.

The water agency had achieved maximum water drawal and distribution of 1,000 mld in August 2021. The water supply has steadily increased to 1,020 mld and 1,060 mld over the past few years.

Of the total quantity of water distributed, nearly 1,014 mld is being given to residents, including merged areas, through pipelines and tankers. With the available water sources, Metrowater expects to sustain daily water supply till September.

At present, Chennai has a water distribution infrastructure to supply about 1,500 mld.

According to the Metrowater, the new desalination plant recently commissioned with a capacity to treat a maximum of 150 mld and more water connections added in merged areas like Madipakkam were cited to be major reasons behind the increased pumping quantity.

While waterbodies like Chembarambakkam and Red Hills contribute a major share of water drawal, desalination plants are among the sources to sustain water supply in various parts of the city.

Nearly 126 mld is being distributed from the new Nemmeli desalination plant and the desalinated water is used to offset the loss of water supply from Veeranam tank in Cuddalore district. About 266 mld is being drawn from Chembarambakkam reservoir too to balance water distribution in zones 10 to 13, officials said.

With the pipeline interconnected, water supply to southern areas will not be affected even if either of the plants in Nemmeli is shut for maintenance. On only 44-45 mld produced at Minjur desalination plant, sources said the quantity was sufficient to supply north Chennai areas along with water obtained from Red Hills reservoir. This was also to minimise production and maintenance cost.

Water stored in quarries in Sikkarayapuram and Erumaiyur have been kept as buffer sources and more local sources like Retteri are also being rejuvenated. The water agency has increased the number of paid tanker trips following summer demand. Instead of the normal 900 daily trips, Metrowater now operates up to 1,050 tanker trips a day, which are booked through Dial for Water service.