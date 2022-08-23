August 22 is observed as ‘Madras Day’. A quiz on the booming southern metropolis of India.
Daily Quiz | On Madras
1.
Name the two Englishmen considered the founding fathers of Madras as one of them negotiated the purchase of a strip of land south of Pulicat from the Raja of Chandragiri, where the town of Madras was built.
Answer :
Francis Day and Andrew Cogan
2.
One of the places the English considered to exile a famous European ruler/general was Fort St. George in Madras. But he was exiled to an island in the South Atlantic. Identify this ruler/general.
Answer :
Naopoleon Bonaparte
3.
Name the peerage name of the husband of Governor-General Lord Dalhousie’s daughter Susan after whom a magnificent edifice in Egmore is named.
Answer :
Connemara
4.
Name the Armenian responsible for the construction of the steps to the church for St. Thomas as well as the Marmalong bridge on the Adyar.
Answer :
Cojas Petrus Uscan
5.
Which Nobel Laureate described Madras in 1896 as 'A withered beladame now/Brooding on ancient fame'?
Answer :
Rudyard Kipling
6.
Name the German ship that shelled Madras on the night of September 22, 1914.
Answer :
Emden
7.
Which part of Madras gets its name from the 230 weaver families that settled there at the instance of Governor George Morton Pitt to produce an enhanced quality of cotton for export?