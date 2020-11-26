Cyclone Nivar: Many residents in Madipakkam and Velachery spent a sleepless night fearing floods

Several of these streets remained inundated on Thursday, and residents said they had to wait for the water to recede before they could enter their homes

Hundreds of Chennai residents living Madipakkam, Velachery, Pallikaranai and surrounding areas had a sleepless night on Wednesday, fearing that flood water would enter their homes.

In several streets of Ram Nagar, Kuberan Nagar Extension, Ram Nagar Extension, Balaji Nagar, Madipakkam and Velachery, rain water had entered houses on Wednesday morning itself.

P. Sankar, a resident of 12th street, Kuberan Nagar Extension, said, “During the 2015 floods, rain water entered our house and the water was up to our shoulders. We were affected severely then. My elderly parents and other family members were awake on Wednesday night and shifted all electrical and electronic items and utensils into a single room on the terrace. We also moved to the terrace room. On Thursday morning, we found knee-deep water inside our house.”

His neighbour Shanmugam said, “My wife and I did not sleep the whole night and were keeping vigil as the rain water flooding the road started entering our house. We were pumping water out using utensils and went to sleep in the morning. In 2015, we faced a lot of hardships as the flood had submerged our house.”

Shankari, a resident of Madipakkam said, “The flood water was entering our house from the road. Snakes and other reptiles were also coming inside. We were panicking the whole night and heaved a sigh of relief only in the morning when the rain stopped. Compared to previous years, the flooding is not much this time.”

On Thursday morning, several residents were moving around the water-logged streets with their children. These areas were completely inundated but no efforts had been taken to clear the flood waters and the residents said they were waiting for it the water recede before they could go back into their homes.