Cyclone Michaung | Man drowns in lake, on the way to his rescue father, in Pallikaranai

December 07, 2023 03:54 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 30-year-old resident of Pallikaranai drowned in a lake when he went out in an attempt to rescue his father. The incident took place on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

Police said M. Arun, a resident of Quaid Milleth Nagar, saw that the water level was rising in his locality, and went out to bring in his father Murugan, who was caught in the flood waters. However, Arun was not aware that his father has been rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel and had been housed at the IIT Colony Community Hall. When Arun went out, he drowned in a lake located behind his house. His body was found floating on the lake.

The police, on being informed, retrieved the body and sent it to the Government Chromepet Hospital for a post-mortem examination.