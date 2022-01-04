Cyber Crime Wing unearths e-SIM fraud

Four persons, who were nabbed in West Bengal, transferred ₹24 lakh from hospital account

The Cyber Crime Branch Police have unearthed a novel fraud using SIM cards and arrested four men from West Bengal who allegedly swindled ₹24 lakh from the bank account of a leading hospital a month ago.

A case was registered following a complaint lodged by the administrator of an eye hospital in the city alleging that the mobile number linked to the hospital bank account had gone inactive suddenly. He said ₹24 lakh transferred from the account without his knowledge.

A special team took up investigation and analysed the bank accounts and mobile phone records. It was found that the accused had hacked the email ID of the hospital and obtained details. Then the suspects obtained a SIM card through online method using credentials from the e-mail.

With the help of the new SIM, the accused got one time password and other alerts required to transfer funds. “After activation of the SIM card in Uttar Pradesh, they transferred ₹24 lakh to 16 bank accounts in West Bengal,” said a senior police officer.

The special team went to West Bengal and arrested Sayanthan Mukherjee, 25; Rahul Roy, 24; Rokan Alishana, 27; and Rakesh Kumar Singh, 33.

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal said Sathish Yadav, the main accused in the scam, had obtained e-SIM card and made the fraudulent transactions. He was reported to be hiding in Uttar Pradesh. The police have launched a search for him.

The arrested had been found guilty of taking the stolen money sent by Sathish through ATMs and opening several bank accounts with fake addresses.

Fourteen mobile phones, 105 SIM cards, 154 debit cards, 22 fake PAN cards and 128 Aadhar cards were seized from the accused. After the investigation, the accused were remanded in judicial custody.