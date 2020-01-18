‘Curb unauthorised parking on Pallavaram -Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Radial Road’

The residents of Periya Kovilambakkam have requested the Greater Chennai Traffic Police to crack down on unauthorised parking of vehicles on Pallavaram -Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Radial Road.

Starting near the intersection of Medavakkam Main Road and Radial Road, either side of the road resembles a parking lot.

“Sometimes, water tankers are parked along the roadside, blocking the walkable space completely. Pedestrians are pushed to walk on the carriageway and since the stretch lacks lamp posts, walking is quite the risky affair after dusk,” says J. Nandhini, a resident.

Residents of Tranquil Acres, an apartment complex in Periya Kovilambakkam, say they are unable to turn left from their street to enter Radial Road because of the stationary vehicles at the intersection.

They have also requested the Traffic Department to facilitate a signal at the intersection of Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Radial Road and Tranquil Acres Road.

“The chaos is mainly due to the delay in the construction of a flyover at the intersection of Medavakkam Main Road and Pallavaram – Thoraipakkam 200 Feet Radial Road and lack of effective traffic management. A few motorists jump signals at the intersection, putting themselves and other motorists at risk,” S. Ramesh, says a resident of the apartment complex.