CUMTA plans to bring out common ticketing mobile app by year end

Common ticketing mobile app for city commuters, conceptualised by Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), may be a reality soon as they plan for the launch by the end of the year.

Through the mobile app, a commuter will be able to book a single ticket for travel via multiples modes of transport.

In phase I, CUMTA will bring on board Chennai Metro Rail Limited and Metropolitan Transport Corporation. It will help passengers book a single ticket and the QR code generated can be used for commuting on both Chennai Metro Rail trains and MTC buses.

“We are planning to introduce the phase I by December this year. In the second phase, we will rope in Southern Railways too and commuters can swipe the QR Code for travel, in not just Chennai Metro trains and MTC buses but also MRTS and suburban trains too. We are following up with the railway board and phase II will be implemented by March next year,” an official of CUMTA said.

The tender was floated for the project sometime back and the pre-bid work is under way. The contract for developing the app will be awarded by the end of June or early July, he added.

“The firm that gets the contract will take about three months to develop the app and we want to begin trials by October,” he added.

Also, CUMTA will have a few cab aggregators in the platform. But a commuter has to necessarily use at least one public mode of transport and then book a cab ride along with it, he said. “Commuters cannot use the app to make cab bookings alone. For instance, if someone is travelling from AG-DMS to Tambaram, then, he can book a single ticket for travel by Chennai Metro Rail from AG-DMS to Chennai airport and subsequently, from there on a ride to Tambaram by cab,” he said.