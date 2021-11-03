Crowds throng five bus termini ahead of Deepavali

Nearly 2 lakh have travelled from Chennai to other parts

Nearly 2 lakh passengers have travelled from the city to different destinations in the State in the past two days, ahead of Deepavali, through regular and special buses operated by the State Transport Department. Around 1.1 lakh passengers have pre-booked tickets for buses that will be operated till Wednesday.

A senior official of the State Transport Department said 10,000 buses, including special one, would be operated from the city to various parts of the State from November 1 to 3. As part of the special operations in the past two days, 4,800 buses have been operated till Tuesday evening. While the number of passengers were low in the morning, the five bus termini witnessed heavy rush in the evening, he said

Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan, along with senior officials of the department, inspected the operation of special buses at the Koyambedu bus terminus on Tuesday evening. During his inspection, he interacted with passengers to get feedback about the facilities.

The department is operating special and regular buses from five bus termini, including Madhavaram (bound for Uthukottai via Red Hills, Ponneri and Gummidipoondi), K.K. Nagar (Puducherry and Cuddalore via ECR), Tambaram MEPZ (Tindivanam, Vikravandi, Panruti, and Kumbakonam), Poonamallee (Kancheepuram, Vellore, Arani, Arcot, Thirupathur, and Dharmapuri) and Koyambedu (Nagapattinam, Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Salem, and Coimbatore).

Similarly, the department will be operating nearly 10,000 buses from various parts of the State to the city from October 5 to 8 to help passengers return from their native places.