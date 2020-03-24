Crime drops in city as people stay home

Fewer crimes were reported to city police stations between Saturday night and Monday morning as residents stayed at home in view of ‘Janata Curfew’.

The curfew was observed in the city which has more than a one crore population to contain the spread of COVID-19.

It was a total shutdown and most people stayed indoors.

People skipped their early morning and evening strolls, late night outtings and shopping.

An inspector of police at St. Thomas Mount police district said his station did not receive any petition or complaint of any nature for the past two days as most of the people stayed at home.

“Otherwise, our police station used to receive many complaints of a frivolous nature and petty cases. Since the Tasmac outlets were also closed, there was no complaint or petty quarrel as well,” he added.

A similar situation prevailed in more than 134 police stations in the city. Another officer in Adyar police district said, “There was no complaint of chain or mobile snatching too. Normally we receive a couple of such complaints.”

“Compared to previous days, there was zero crime reported in two days,” said another senior police officer.

Most of the deputy commissioners in the city reported no offence such as theft, dacoity or burglary or attention diversion reported except a few petty quarrels, nuisance and missing persons.

City Police Commissioner A.K.Viswanathan said, “Compared to other days, these days saw fewer crimes as residents stayed at home and patrolling was tight.”