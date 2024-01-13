Credit for T.N.’s effectiveness in tackling COVID-19 goes to every Minster: Ma. Subramanian

January 13, 2024 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Chennai

Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin released Corona Chronicles authored by Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Saturday in Chennai.

The book, which documents the events that occurred during the pandemic since the DMK-government took charge in the State, was released in Tamil and English.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Udhayanidhi said the book could be best described as a pandemic management guide. “It’s important that a book on this is written because in 20 years’ time, the BJP might say that because of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government the coronavirus never came to India,” he said.

Urging people to write and read more books, he said more books about people’s experiences had to be written so that the next generation could benefit.

Stating that there were over 25,000 cases of COVID-19 in the State when he took charge, Mr. Subramanian said the credit for Tamil Nadu being able to effectively tackle the virus goes to every Minster as they all went to the field and played the role of Health Minister.

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited, and Mohan Kameshwaran, eminent ENT surgeon, received the first copies of the Tamil and English books.

The English translation of the book was written by five translators with the help of ChatGPT. Commending this effort, Mr. Ram said, “Translations can be done through ChatGPT as demonstrated by this book as long as there is a human at the end of it.”

AI driven book

G. Olivannan, CEO of Emerald Publishing, who brought out the English translation of the book said they had set a deadline of 30 days to finish their version. “First, we did a crude translation of the book, and then, it was run through ChatGPT. The first draft itself was near perfect,” he added.

The book was translated by five people who divided it and compiled the end result. The book was then given to independent readers for feedback.