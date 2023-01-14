HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CPI (M) MP leads sit in protest at SBI regional office

Mr. Venkatesan said he has already written to the bank management to postpone the examination which is scheduled to be held on the day of Pongal on Sunday.

January 14, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - Chennai

Sivaraman R 10065
Sit In protest led by CPM MP Venkatesan

Sit In protest led by CPM MP Venkatesan

Communist Party of India- Marxist (CPI-M) MP S.Venkatesan on Friday led a sit- in protest at the regional office of State Bank of India here demanding its examination for recruitment of clerks be postponed.

Mr. Venkatesan said he has already written to the bank management to postpone the examination which is scheduled to be held on the day of Pongal on Sunday. Many Tamils will be not able to attend the examination on the day and to get employment in the SBI.

Earlier, the cadre of CPI- M central committee took out a procession and laid a siege to the regional office. Later, Mr. Venkatesan and others met the Chief General Manager R. Radhakrishna and urged him to take immediate steps to postpone the examination.

Mr. Venkatesan continued the sit-in protest inside the office. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader and MP Thol Thirumavalavan and DMK MP Tamilachi Thangapandian joined him in the protest.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.