COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network now tracking details of potential beneficiaries, Harsh Vardhan says

The Union Health Minister was in Chennai on Friday to review the State’s COVID-19 vaccine dry run

The electronic vaccine intelligence network (eVIN), now converted into a CoWIN platform, is now tracking details of potential beneficiaries for the COVID-19 vaccine, the place where he/she is likely to get the vaccination, pre and post-vaccination -- including issuing an electronic certificate, following up for the second dose through detailed text messages and reminders, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.

Noting that this was a detailed exercise, he said, “The electronic vaccine intelligence network has now been converted into the CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) platform. Earlier, during the routine immunisation, we were only tracking the vaccine along with the place and temperature in which it was being stored.”

The Union Health Minister was in Chennai on Friday to review the COVID-19 vaccine dry run. He, along with Tamil Nadu Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, inspected the mock run at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate. At the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan made a presentation on “Tamil Nadu strategy, present status and way forward”.

‘India has done well’

“In the shortest possible time, India has done extremely well on the front of development of vaccines. Right now, two of our vaccines have been given emergency use authorisation. We are in the process of ensuring that in the next few days or so, in the near future, we should be able to give these vaccines to our countrymen, starting with prioritising those who are most at risk -- health professionals and healthcare workers in public and private sector followed by frontline workers -- our police, army, paramilitary, sanitation and local bodies workers -- who helped us in containment zones. In the next stage, we will take up people above 50 years of age, and then those less than 50 years with co-morbidites,” the Union Minister explained.

He requested NGOs, particularly those in the field of health, and young persons involved in NCC and NSS to help in the smooth conduct of COVID-19 vaccination programme and in the mobilisation of potential beneficiaries.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said it has been one year since the country responded to the news of the COVID-19 outbreak. “It is a journey of 365 days in our fight against COVID-19. Exactly a year ago, we called for the first meeting of experts to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak in Chennai. The World Health Organisation, on January 6, had informed the world about cases of coronavirus in China causing pneumonia and we were the first ones to take note of it and call for a meeting of experts in the Health Ministry,” he said.

‘Highest recovery, lowest fatality rates’

He said that India has the highest recovery rate and lowest fatality rate. “From one testing laboratory, we now have 2,300 laboratories in the country. We are exporting Personal Protective Equipment kits, and have the capability to export N95 masks, drugs and ventilators. We started preparations for the impending vaccination drive against COVID-19 almost four to five months ago,” he said.

Pulse polio immunisation

Exactly 10 years ago, in January 2011, the country saw the last case of polio in West Bengal, he said, adding, “We eradicated polio and were certified by the World Health Organisation in 2014….Two of our neighbouring countries still have cases of poliomyelitis - P1 strain - and the number is significant. Due to the presence of P1 polio virus in two neighbouring countries, our population always remains a risk. So, the National Expert Group on Immunisation in consultation with international health authorities decided to have the national immunisation day for polio on January 17.”

The first day will be immunisation in booths followed by two to three days of searching for left-out children. He said this was essential to maintain the overall immunity level of the country, particularly pertaining to polio. “We have to once again ensure that 100% children less than five years should receive two drops of oral polio vaccine,” he said.

He appreciated the efforts of healthcare workers, frontline workers involved in COVID-19 work, quality of health services delivered by Tamil Nadu and for doing 100% RT-PCR tests for COVID-19.

The Union Health Minister also saw the COVID-19 vaccine dry run at the Apollo Vaccination Centre of Apollo Hospitals. Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group and Suneeta Reddy, managing director of Apollo Hospitals Group were present.