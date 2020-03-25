COVID-19: Police register cases against three for jumping home quarantine

The police have registered cases against three more person who left their homes despite being on home quarantine. On Tuesday, in the first such case, Kodambakkam police had registered a case against a 45-year-old civil engineer for leaving his home, violating home quarantine.

The police have registered cases under sections of 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), section 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule) and Section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act and Sec 51(b) of the Disaster Management Act.

In one incident, the Thirumangalam police registered a case against a resident of Anna Nagar who had returned from China and was placed under home quarantine. It was found that he had sneaked out of his home during quarantine multiple times. Hence a case was registered against him.

Meanwhile the Koyambedu police registered a case against a father and son duo from Ramnad who returned from Baghdad recently. After being screened at the airport, the 62-year-old father and 27- year-old son were placed under quarantine in a house in Koyambedu. However without informing the police, the two left for their home town in Ramnathapuram district.

Further investigations are on.