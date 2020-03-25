Man booked for violating quarantine

For the first time, the Kodambakkam police have registered a case against a 45-year-old civil engineer with COVID - 19 symptoms for venturing out of his house despite being placed in home quarantine.
According to the police, the engineer who is into real estate business travelled abroad frequently. On March 17, he returned from Dubai and was found to have symptoms of COVID-19 during screening at airport.
Suganya Devi, assistant health officer, Kodambakkam zone placed him under house quarantine. However when she inspected his house on March 21, 22 and 23 he was missing.
Hence she lodged a complaint and the police registered a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 296 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). The police have warned him.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.