Man booked for violating quarantine

For the first time, the Kodambakkam police have registered a case against a 45-year-old civil engineer with COVID - 19 symptoms for venturing out of his house despite being placed in home quarantine.

According to the police, the engineer who is into real estate business travelled abroad frequently. On March 17, he returned from Dubai and was found to have symptoms of COVID-19 during screening at airport.

Suganya Devi, assistant health officer, Kodambakkam zone placed him under house quarantine. However when she inspected his house on March 21, 22 and 23 he was missing.

Hence she lodged a complaint and the police registered a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 296 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life). The police have warned him.