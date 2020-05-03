COVID-19: Mylapore resident continues to feed stray cats near Kapaleeshwarar temple

During lockdown, M. Shankar Narayanan, a resident of Mylapore, has not discontinued his daily ritual — twice a day, he heads to the Kapaleeshwar temple, carrying a small bag of dry food.

When he is near the temple, he calls out a few names — Shiva, Kavi, Kaali and Karpagam.

On hearing the familiar voice, stray cats and kitten come from many corners, and rush towards him, expectantly. Shankar then proceeds to feed the felines with the dry cat food.

Lockdown has not prevented this mechanical engineering graduate from going through the daily ritual of feeding cats in the neighbourhood, especially around Kapaleeshwarar temple.

It is something Shankar has been following for the last eight years. He points out that around 120 cats are found in all the neighbouring streets, which include the Mada streets, TSV Koil Street and Adam Street; and that a sizeable number of these cats are found near the temple.

"Unlike other stray animals including dogs, feeding stray cats is a challenge as they hesistate to step into the open. As I have been feeding them for many years, they are used to me and my voice,” says Shankar.

A native of Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district, Shankar moved to the city nearly a decade ago in search of job. After he found accommodation in Mylapore, he began to feed stray cats on Solaiappan Street where he stays for many years.

Gradually, he started extending the “feeding programme” to other parts of the neighbourhood; and as he is a frequent visitor to the temple, he included the spaces near the temple.

Every morning and evening, Narayanan spends a few hours with stray cats.

He doesn’t stop with feeding the cats, but has been attending to their injuries, sickness and ensures regular check-ups for them with a vet. With the help of a few residents, he managed to have most of the cats near the temple sterilised.

Narayanan says that on an average he spends more than Rs. 1,500 every day to feed the stray cats. Though availabinlity of dry cat food is highly limited in the market, he ha an adequate stock of dry cat food that will take care of a month’s feeding of these felines.

Says Shankar, “More volunteers should come forward to help these stray animals in the neighbourhood. One person cannot do the entire work for too long.”

(If you are aware of similar initiatives by residents, write to us at downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in)