COVID - 19: Horticulture department opens portal for home delivery of vegetables and fruits

Tamil Nadu Horticulture Development Agency (TANHODA) has established ethottam.com, a portal through which one could have vegetables and fruits delivered at one’s doorsteps.

The Department offers vegetables in three packages, priced Rs.300, Rs.500 and Rs.600. The three packages have the same set of vegetables, numbering around 15, but the weight ranges from 0.25 kg to 1 kg.

Vegetables include tomatoes, beans, carrots, lady’sfinger, yam, beetroot, radish, ginger, chillies and brinjal.

The same system applies to fruits and they too come in three differently-priced packages, Rs.500, Rs.600 and Rs.800, depending on the quantity of fruits.

The fruits bag consists of apples, pomegranates, bananas, watermelons, muskmelons, guava and grapes.

N. Subbaiyan, Director, Department of Horticulture & Plantation Crops, said the initiative was started five days ago, and the patronage was encouraging.

“So far, we have had around around 8,300 orders. The order will be delivered within a day. As of now, the online service is restricted to Chennai,” he adds.

The portal can be accessed at https://ethottam.com/.