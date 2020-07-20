COVID-19: Helplines to ease anxiety

* Six counsellors take turns to manage this helpline service set up by the Schizophrenia Research Foundation — SCARF (www.scarfindia.org) to address anxiety, stress and depression arising from problems and situations related to the pandemic.

The counselling is offered in Tamil and English from 9.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Contact: 7305928515.

* Adarsh Student Counselling Centre, which in its inception was a service being offered to the students of the five schools and one college that come under the Punjab Association, continues to extend its tele-counselling service to those affected by issues relating to COVID-19.

“Anybody can call us regarding the stress the pandemic is causing them,” says Malathi Karthiban, chief counsellor, Adarsh Student Counselling Centre. Recently, the Centre conducted two programmes for the general public on WhatsApp — one on gratitude and the other for children, on random acts of kindness.

The tele-counselling service was started when the members of the Centre wondered how to connect with their students, who may be facing certain anxieties. The lockdown counselling exercise was extended to students of other schools and colleges as well.

The free counselling service can be accessed at 9677115852

* Chennai-based mental-health organisation, Mastermind Foundation, a centre for mental health based in Chennai, has brought a large number of psychologists from across India on one platform to offer counselling support, round-the-clock, in multiple languages.

Some of the psychologists and their numbers are:

Aditi Karthick

8886999386;

Ragitha Radhakrishnan 9600102949;

Vasanthakumar Gopalakrishnan

9962996403;

Srimathy

9952229447;

Priyadarshini

9500704781;

Al Yasmin

9176647770;

Pradeep 9283264510;

J. Rajameenakshi 9789816107;

Ms. Janani

7397781373;

Arabjan

7867948007

For details, visit http://www.mastermind foundation.com/.