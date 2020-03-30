Chennai

COVID-19: Disinfect homes daily, Chennai Corporation tells residents

Chennai Corporation workers engaged in disinfection measures

Chennai Corporation workers engaged in disinfection measures   | Photo Credit: M. Karunakaran

The Corporation Commissioner, in a statement on Monday said this would help contain the spread of the virus

The Chennai Corporation has asked all residents in the city to disinfect their homes every day, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Monday stressed the need for frequent disinfection of homes. “This will be very effective in arresting the further spread of COVID-19,” he said.

In a statement, he said the Greater Chennai Corporation machinery is working full steam towards disinfection, quarantine measures, fever surveys by going door to door and regulations etc.

Though we have employed very many machines for disinfection outdoors, our appeal to all the citizens is to disinfect their interiors of their homes, the statement said. The simplest method would be to drop few teaspoons of Dettol in a few litres of water and mop all door knobs, handles, outer gates, TV remotes, keyboards, cellphones, two-wheelers (particularly the handles), car steering wheels and wherever there are possibilities of objects being touched, he said in the statement.

“Please do it daily and inform all your near and dears. It’s an appeal and we expect wholehearted support from all. And you can start from your homes and offices,”the statatement said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2020 12:59:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/covid-19-disinfect-homes-daily-chennai-corporation-tells-residents/article31204258.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY