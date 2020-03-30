COVID-19: Disinfect homes daily, Chennai Corporation tells residents

The Chennai Corporation has asked all residents in the city to disinfect their homes every day, to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Monday stressed the need for frequent disinfection of homes. “This will be very effective in arresting the further spread of COVID-19,” he said.

In a statement, he said the Greater Chennai Corporation machinery is working full steam towards disinfection, quarantine measures, fever surveys by going door to door and regulations etc.

Though we have employed very many machines for disinfection outdoors, our appeal to all the citizens is to disinfect their interiors of their homes, the statement said. The simplest method would be to drop few teaspoons of Dettol in a few litres of water and mop all door knobs, handles, outer gates, TV remotes, keyboards, cellphones, two-wheelers (particularly the handles), car steering wheels and wherever there are possibilities of objects being touched, he said in the statement.

“Please do it daily and inform all your near and dears. It’s an appeal and we expect wholehearted support from all. And you can start from your homes and offices,”the statatement said.