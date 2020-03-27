COVID-19: Chitlapakkam Rising volunteers help seniors get groceries and medicine

The true hallmark of civilisation is that you don’t make a dash for safety the moment storm clouds gather, but look around for others —the helpless, the ailing and the aged – that you may carry along with you to safety.

Chitlapakkam Rising, a residents group from Chitlapakkam that is sustained by the spirit of volunteering, is now watching out for such people in the locality who may do with some help.

With the novel Coronavirus causing so much disruption to routine life, volunteers of Chitlapakkam Rising are trying to ensure senior citizens are able to lead their lives without much disruption.

So, what does this work entail?

The Group has constituted a team of dedicated volunteers who are tasked with the job of helping the senior-citizens in the locality get their provisions, grocery items and medicine from the shops in the locality without any delay and difficulty. The Group says that while helping the seniors by shopping for these essentials on their behalf, the volunteers strictly follow the rules of social distancing and safety.

Sunil Jayaraman, founder-member, Chitlapakkam Rising, says, “We have given the numbers of volunteers to the members of residential welfare associations in the region, and they have circulated these numbers on the WhatsApp groups of their associations. We have also displayed these volunteer’s numbers on the Facebook page of Chitlapakkam Rising. Besides, we have collected the numbers of medical, provision, and fruits and vegetables shops, and asked the owners and the staff to home-deliver the groceries and the medicines when the need arises. Volunteers will coordinate this effort and make these calls to these entities, whenever the need arises.”

Jayaraman points out that taking note of the social work being carried out by Chitlapakkam Rising in the current situation, the police personnel of S12 Chitlapakkam Police Station have appreciated the the Group and the volunteers. Jayaraman adds that the police have said that though the volunteers are doing this commendable work for the welfare of the senior citizens in the community, they have to stay indoors as much as possible, and the police have also promised to help the group in this social work.