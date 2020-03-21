COVID-19: Chennai beaches shut until further orders

Following an announcement by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), all beaches in Chennai, including Marina beach, Thiruvanmiyur, Palavakkam and Elliot’s beaches were shut from 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said that all beaches that come under the jurisdiction of the Chennai Corporation would be closed till further orders and asked for citizens to be informed accordingly.
In a press release, the GCC said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of the public as many people flock to the beaches for fitness and entertainment purposes. “As a part of the measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Corporation has also been creating awareness about proper hand washing and hygiene in places where the public gather in large numbers,” the release added.
