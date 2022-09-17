COVID-19 cases continue to rise marginally in Tamil Nadu

479 persons test positive in the State; Chennai alone accounts for 105 cases

The number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 rose marginally for the third consecutive day in Tamil Nadu. As many as 479 persons tested positive, and Chennai alone accounted for 105 cases.

Fresh cases were above 100 for the third day in Chennai. The city has reported 7,89,056 cases so far. There were 57 cases in Coimbatore and 48 in Chengalpattu. While 24 persons tested positive for the infection in Salem, there were 22 cases in Kanniyakumari and 20 in Erode. The State has so far reported 35,76,322 cases.

As many as 434 persons, including 91 in Chennai and 60 in Coimbatore, were discharged. There were 4,865 active cases in the State. Chennai accounted for 2,305 active cases, while there were 476 active cases in Coimbatore. Chengalpattu and Erode had 296 and 208 active cases respectively.

A total of 18,907 samples were tested. So far, 6,92,13,989 samples have been tested. As on date, 182 oxygen beds, 212 non-oxygen beds and 49 intensive care unit beds were occupied at COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.