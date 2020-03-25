COVID-19: BJP’s T.N. unit lauds govt.’s efforts

Tamil Nadu BJP president L. Murugan wrote to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday commending the steps taken by the State government to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and said the State BJP’s cadres were ready to volunteer with the essential services of the government to help tackle the spread of the disease.

In his letter, Mr. Murugan said the State BJP unit was helping out people who were staying on the roadsides and the homeless by providing them food and other services.

“In these difficult times, thousands of volunteers from the BJP across the State are ready to assist the government working with them 24x7 in the various essential departments functioning at this time such as the police, revenue, transport, health and other services,” Mr. Murugan said.

He said everyone should join hands to fight the spread of the virus that poses a threat to humanity adding that the BJP was ready to extend its full co-operation to the Tamil Nadu government that is doing a good job.