Court rejects pleas to recite only Tamil verses at Thanjavur Big Temple

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a batch of petitions that sought a direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department to conduct the consecration of the Thanjavur Big Temple with the recitation of only Tamil verses.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran observed that the petitions were filed only on the premise that the proposed consecration ceremony and other functions scheduled for February 5, would be conducted by reciting only Sanskrit verses. The petitioners have not placed any convincing proof to support why the consecration ceremony should be conducted and performed only in Tamil language, other than barely mentioning the same, the court said.

The court took cognisance of the counter filed by the HR and CE Department that submitted that the consecration ceremony would be conducted by reciting both Tamil and Sanskrit verses. The counter had stated that prominence would be given to Tamil. The court observed that various rituals and pujas were being done in the temple in accordance with the agama principles. Tamil was given its due place, particularly by chanting Tirumurai.

On the allegations by the petitioners over the distribution of Dhanam and gifts, the court said that each and every worker participating in the function would be receiving it, irrespective of caste or creed. There was no infraction of the Constitutional norms.

“We are of the considered view and opinion that the court should be hesitant and reluctant to interfere with religious functions and ceremonies of temples, unless a strong case has been made out and established that the religious practices and functions of the temples are violative of the provisions of the Constitution,” the court said.

The court directed the HR and CE department and temple management to file a compliance report of the conduct of the consecration ceremony and other functions within a period of four weeks after the event, to the Registry and the same shall form part of the record.