Court for cheque bounce cases inaugurated in Saidapet

The State government has already issued orders to constitute three additional metropolitan magistrate courts – two at Egmore and one at Saidapet

April 16, 2024 09:48 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court inaugurating the new court for cheque bounce case at Saidapet.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court inaugurating the new court for cheque bounce case at Saidapet. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy of the Madras High Court inaugurated a court for cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instrument Act (cheque bounce cases) in the Saidapet court complex. Principal Sessions Judge S. Alli, Chief Metropolitan Magistrate N. Kothandaraj and Fourth Metropolitan Magistrate B. Santhosh were present on the occasion. Justice Ramasamy said the new court will be useful for the speedy disposal of cheque bounce cases. The State government has already issued orders to constitute three additional metropolitan magistrate courts – two at Egmore and one at Saidapet – for cases filed under Section 138 of the Act following a proposal from the Registrar General of the High Court.

