Couple escapes as omni van catches fire in Cheyyar

A couple from Chennai managed to escape after their van caught fire near the bus terminus in Cheyyar on Saturday.

The police suspect that a gas leak from the LPG cylinder in the van may have caused the accident.

The police said A. Gnanasekar, 52, a mechanic from Chennai, and his wife, G. Aravalli, 48, were travelling to his native village of Cheyyatraivendran in his omni van, when he noticed that smoke was emanating from the bonnet.

Immediately, the pair got out of the vehicle, which was soon engulfed in flames. The incident occurred around 8.15 p.m. Upon receiving the alert, a four-member team of firefighters, led by P. Masilamani, Station Fire Officer (SFO) In-charge, Cheyyar, reached the spot and put out the fire around 9.10 p.m. “The vehicle was completely gutted. We prevented the fire from spreading to neighbouring shops and electric poles,” Mr. Masilamani said.

As the incident took place near the bus terminus, there was traffic chaos for about half an hour. The police rushed to the spot and regulated the traffic. A case has been filed by the Cheyyar police.