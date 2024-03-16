GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Country-made gun supplier nabbed in Bihar and brought to Chennai

Police are investigating to see if he had supplied weapons to anyone else in the city

March 16, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The serious crime squad of the Greater Chennai Police has nabbed a suspect in Bihar who supplied country-made guns to a gang in the city. The police on Friday said a gang of 20 history-sheeters with arms and ammunition were arrested in the city in a special operation that lasted two days. Following the recovery of country-made guns from them, the police launched an investigation to find the source. The investigation a special team to a village in Rohtas district of Bihar. A senior police officer said: “The team nabbed Ismail, 40, who is suspected to be the supplier of the guns. He was brought to Chennai and is being interrogated. We will determine if he has supplied weapons to anyone else in the city. We will ensure that such illegal country-made guns are seized.”

