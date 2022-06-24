Corporation’s new public toilets at 366 locations to be ready in six months

Mayor Priya inspects work on toilets at various locations

Mayor R. Priya inspecting the work on the construction of public toilets, taken up by the Greater Chennai Corporation, at Madhavaram on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mayor Priya inspects work on toilets at various locations

The Greater Chennai Corporation will complete the construction of public toilets taken up at 366 locations in the city in six months, said Mayor R. Priya.

On Friday, the Mayor inspected the work at various locations such as Madhavaram and directed the officials to complete the project ahead of the deadline.

The design and colour of the toilets had been finalised based on a brainstorming session conducted by engineers at Ripon Buildings. The Mayor has directed the engineers to ensure that all toilets had ramps and facilities for persons with disabilities.

Ms. Priya reviewed the progress of civic infrastructure work in Madhavaram zone. She visited the public toilet in Madhavaram bus stand on Friday and then checked the hydraulic equipment for opening of manholes in stormwater drains.

Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi accompanied her.

The Corporation maintains public toilets at 943 locations in the city. Citizens can use the toilets free of cost. The Corporation has asked residents to call 1913 to complain about illegal collection of charges in public toilets.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had asked the civic body to repair damaged public toilets and facilitate access to persons with disabilities and build new toilets in crowded locations. The State government had allocated ₹36 crore for the work. As many as 860 seats and 620 urinals would be built under the scheme in the city, the officials said. The work would be completed in six months.