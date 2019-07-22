Corporation to identify new conservancy operators in 11 zones

The Chennai Corporation is set to identify new private conservancy operators in 11 zones of the city.

“The bids will be opened on August 1. Three packages will be finalised in 120 days,” said an official. The Corporation will ask the new private conservancy operators of the 11 zones to achieve 100% source segregation in six months.

“Source segregation remains a challenge. Many residents have not supported source segregation. We have to create awareness among residents to improve source segregation. We have decided to show some tolerance,” said an official. Three private conservancy operators are likely to start collection, segregation and disposal of garbage from 11 zones in four months.

The first package covering conservancy operations in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram and Ambattur will involve identification of a private conservancy operator for clearing 600 tonnes of municipal solid waste every day. The second package includes conservancy operations in Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur, generating 900 tonnes of garbage a day. The third includes identifying a firm to replace Ramky Enviro Engineers, which has been clearing 2,000 tonnes of garbage every day in Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar.

The new operators are not likely to be penalised for failing to achieve 100% source segregation, which is one of the performance indicators. Other performance indicators will determine the amount paid to the conservancy operator.

Even after taking initiatives on source segregation in many of the 200 wards, Chennai Corporation has been able to segregate only 450 tonnes of wet waste every day for composting in each of the 200 wards.

The Corporation has developed 5,535 decentralised waste processing plants, with a design capacity to process 653 tonnes of wet waste. “More waste processing plants will be set up. Many parts of the city will be declared zero waste zones," said an official.